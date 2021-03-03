Indiana reports 786 new coronavirus cases, 9 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 786 more positive coronavirus cases and announced 9 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths Wednesday.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate of 3.5%, with a cumulative rate of 9.8% positive.

Since the start of the pandemic, ISDH has reported 663,511 total positive cases and 12,200 total deaths in Indiana. There are also 433 probable COVID-19 deaths.

As of March 1, the ISDH County Metric map shows 51 Blue and 41 in Yellow. The map is updated each Wednesday.

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 731 total COVID-19 patients: 475 confirmed and 256 under investigation.

ISDH says 34% of ICU beds and 79.7% of ventilators are available across the state.

As of Wednesday, 1,031,266 first doses of vaccine have been administered in Indiana, and 608,638 individuals are fully vaccinated.

To find testing sites around the state, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers age 55 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders who are regularly called to the scene of an emergency to render medical assistance, are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule, visit Ourshot.In.Gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.