Indiana reports 676 new coronavirus cases as state is on the road to reopen

INDIANAPOLIS — Even as the state looks to slowly reopen the state, the Indiana State Departement of Health (ISDH) announced another 676 COVID-19 cases and 53 deaths associated with the virus.

The ISDH released its latest figures Saturday, showing the new positive cases, deaths and tests reported to the department in the previous 24 hours. The data shows an additional 676 cases and 53 deaths, bringing the state’s total to 19,295 and 1,115 respectively.

The health department said deaths are reported based on when data is received and could reflect a period of multiple days. Saturday’s report ranged from 3/28 through 5/01.

Newly reported COVID-19 deaths in Indiana. (Data//ISDH)

So far, 104,141 people have been tested for the virus, with 18.5 percent of those tested reporting positive results.

Marion County reported their totals as 5,983 cases and 357 deaths – the most in the state.

Marion County also had the most new cases, at 234. Other counties with more than 10 new cases were Allen (17), Boone (11), Cass (10), Clark (12), Delaware (17), Floyd (19), Hamilton (11), Hendricks (46), Howard (10), Johnson (54), Lake (65) and Noble (13). The Lake County totals include results from East Chicago and Gary, which have their own health departments.

While the number of cases of COVID-19 continues to increase, the ISDH says hospitals are reporting that intensive care beds and ventilator capacity remain steady. As of Saturday, 42.4 percent of ICU beds statewide were available, while 80.5 percent of ventilators were available.

On Friday, Governor Holcomb announced his plan to slowly reopen Indiana and made it official with new executive orders. The plan has five stages, and Holcomb hopes the state will be reopened by July 4, but the timeline is subject to change based on COVID-19 trends.

Holcomb said the number of admitted COVID-19 patients has decreased for two weeks. He said he wouldn’t ease restrictions unless that standard was met. The state’s guiding principles:

Monitor the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients

Retain capacity to treat a surge in patients

Have the ability to test all symptomatic Hoosiers

Have the ability to contact trace cases

For most Indiana counties, Stage Two begins Monday, May 4. There are exceptions in counties that have seen a large number of COVID-19 cases, such as Marion (May 11), Lake (May 11) and Cass (May 18).

ISDH said it plans to offer drive-thru testing clinics Monday and Tuesday in East Chicago. The testing is open to symptomatic healthcare workers, first responders or essential workers, individuals who have symptoms and are in a high-risk category due to age, weight or underlying health conditions, and those who live in the same residence as one of the priority categories.

Testing will run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 4 and May 5 at East Chicago Central High School, 1100 W. Columbus Drive, East Chicago. Participants should bring a driver’s license or other state-issued identification card. Tests will be conducted as long as supplies last and will be limited to one individual per vehicle.

The ISDH also released its weekly influenza report Friday. Even though the primary flu season is now over, the report shows 128 influenza-associated deaths over the past 17 weeks. This is an increase of 4 deaths from the previous report.

With the updated figures, as of the reporting date of the influenza report, Indiana has more than 5 times the number of COVID-19 deaths in 8 reporting weeks than influenza deaths throughout the entirety of the season.

Indiana is including presumptive positive case numbers in the daily report, which may cause a spike in the state’s total death numbers. Indiana State Health Commissioner Kristina Box provided the following explanation of presumptive positive case numbers:

We’ll be seeing some additional changes to our death counts because we’ll be including our presumptive positive cases in our death total. What this means is that a physician listed COVID-19 as the underlying cause of death for a patient, but there was no documented positive COVID-19 test for that individual. This will cause our death numbers to show an increase that’s higher than what we’ve typically seen. I want to make sure that everyone understands that these are not new deaths. Rather, we are capturing the deaths that have occurred really since this pandemic began.” KRISTINA BOX, INDIANA STATE HEALTH COMMISSIONER

Probable deaths are those for which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms but for which no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.

Nationally, the CDC shows that labratory-confirmed flu activity remains low, and influenza-like illness activity continues to decrease. It is low below the national baseline. While the percent of deaths due to pneumonia or influenza is high, the CDC says the increase is primarily due to COVID-19.

The provisional death counts released by the CDC show that there have been 37,308 COVID-19 associated deaths so far this year. Compared to the same time period, there have been 5,846 influenza-associated deaths.

National COVID-19 vs influenza deaths (Data//CDC)

Throughout the October 1 through April 4 flu season, the CDC reports an estimated 24,000-62,000 flu deaths. The CDC noted that the week of April 4 was the last week in-season influenza burden estimates would be provided for the 2019-2020 season.

This estimate is calculated from a mathematical model the CDC uses based on data collected through the U.S. Influenza Surveillance System that covers about 8.5% of the U.S. population.

The CDC also notes that the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting healthcare-seeking behavior. The number of persons and their reasons for seeking care in the outpatient and ED settings is changing.