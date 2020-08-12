Indiana reports 671 new coronavirus cases, 15 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 671 new positive coronavirus cases Wednesday, bringing the state’s total to 76,522.

Those new cases occurred between August 5 and August 11 but were reported to ISDH within the last 24 hours.

ISDH also announced 15 additional confirmed deaths from COVID-19, bringing Indiana’s total to 2,878.

New ISDH dashboard data indicated a 7-day positivity rate of 7.7%, with a total rate of 8.8% positive.

According to the data, 5,760 new individuals have been tested statewide, with a total number of individuals tested at 866,994.

The agency is reporting 208 total probable deaths in Indiana. Probable deaths are those for which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms but for which no positive test is on record.

As of Wednesday, more than 34 percent of ICU beds and nearly 82 percent of ventilators are available across the state.

Marion County reported a total of 16,194 cases and 731 coronavirus deaths to date.

The state has not released data on recoveries.

For complete statistics reported by ISDH, including total tests administered and demographic data, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov.