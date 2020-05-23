Indiana reports 513 new COVID-19 cases bringing total to 30,901

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health reported 513 new COVID-19 cases and 21 new deaths Saturday, bringing the state’s total to 30,901 and 1,812 respectively.

The ISDH released the latest COVID-19 report Saturday, showing 214,933 people have been tested so far in the state, with a positive reporting rate of 14.4 percent. The health department said deaths are reported based on when data is received and could reflect a period of multiple days. Saturday’s report ranged from 4/27/20 through 5/22/20. The cases were reported between 5/21/20 and 5/22/20.

Newly reported COVID-19 deaths (Data//ISDH)

Marion County reported its totals as 9,040 cases and 531 deaths – the most in the state.

ISDH is holding drive-thru testing clinics from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday in Brazil, Hammond, Shelbyville and Wheatfield. For details about these clinics, or to find other testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

During the CBS4 virtual town hall Wednesday, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett hinted that if the numbers continue at current trends he will have an announcement in the upcoming week about easing restrictions on salons and places of worship before the current June 1st timeline.

“I am cautiously optimistic we will have more good news for the people of Indianapolis. A lot of it is dependent on the data. If it does not continue to go, I’m optimistic we’ll have good news for the people of Indianapolis next week,” Mayor Hogsett said.

In the mayor’s previous announcement. His office noted that the plan is grounded in public health data. Based on the latest AP data collected by the Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 tracking project, Marion County is on a downward trend, with newly reported cases being back to before the first peak in early April.

The graph, showing new cases in a rolling seven-day average, shows Marion County had around 129 new cases reported on May 19. In comparison, during the latest peak, Marion County had 205 newly-reported cases on May 6.

Statewide, the state has been on a downward trend of new cases since April 26. The statewide data, gathered from the Indiana State Department of Health, measures the newly-reported cases per day.

With Memorial Day weekend tempting people to venture outdoors, health officials are worried that large gatherings could cause outbreaks to rebound. In Indiana, first responders are prepared for people to flock to pools, rivers, and lakes.

“It’s the first opportunity for the official kick-off of boating season and with the last 2 months of being in the house we fully expect people to get out and take advantage of it,” DNR’s Captain Jet Quillen explained.

Captain Quillen expects to receive a lot of calls about people not properly social distancing.

“Maybe look for that area that’s not as crowded. Maybe look for that area of the lake where there aren’t a lot of boats in, so you can have that buffer zone between you and the next boat over,” Captain Quillen said.

Meanwhile, campgrounds, property-operated cabins, and many park swimming beaches are re-opening. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is working to make sure guests and staff continue to have safe and memorable outdoor experiences. All facilities will be following COVID-19 social distancing and cleaning requirements and they ask that guests work to do the same.