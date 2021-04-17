Indiana reports 5 additional COVID-19 deaths, 25K more Hoosiers fully vaccinated

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 25,176 additional Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated as of Saturday.

To date, 2,147,224 first doses of the two-dose vaccine have been administered and 1,552,648 individuals are fully vaccinated.

ISDH said the fully vaccinated number includes individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

ISDH also reported 1,263 more positive coronavirus cases and announced 5 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths Saturday.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate of 5.1%, with a cumulative rate of 9% positive.

Since the start of the pandemic, ISDH has reported 707,111 total positive cases and 12,808 total deaths in Indiana. There are also 408 probable COVID-19 deaths.

The ISDH says a historical load of negative & positive labs resulted in the addition of 4,736 historical tested individuals, 10,155 historical tests administered, and 1,241 historical cases to Saturday’s counts. The historical cases are not included in Saturday’s new counts.

As of April 12, the ISDH County Metric map shows 42 in Blue, 49 in Yellow, 1 in Orange and 0 in Red. The map is updated each Wednesday.

Last week’s map (left) and this week’s map (right)

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 861 total COVID-19 patients: 645 confirmed and 216 under investigation.

ISDH says 29.1% of ICU beds and 79.4% of ventilators are available across the state.

Hoosiers aged 16 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule, visit Ourshot.In.Gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.

From the ISDH:

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway is offering vaccinations without an appointment Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Individuals should enter through Gate 2 off 16th Street. Additional appointments are available later this month and can be scheduled at https://ourshot.in.gov. Second doses will be scheduled at the time of the first dose and will be offered at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Gary clinic is offering vaccinations from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. CDT at 2401 Harrison St., Gary, IN 46407. Free transportation to and from the site is available through the Gary Public Transportation Corporation (GPTC) and through a partnership between IU Health and Lyft. Language interpretation and support for those with disabilities, hearing or vision impairments are also available onsite.

Two additional FEMA mobile units administering the Pfizer vaccine will operate Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the following locations:

Lake County:

East Chicago School Administration

1401 E. 144th St.

East Chicago, IN 46312

La Porte County:

La Porte Rural King

1340 St. Rd 2 West

LaPorte, IN 46350

A mobile clinic will also be available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at:

Lake County:

Gary Flea Market

1900 W. 41st Ave.

Gary, IN 46408

Additional FEMA clinics are planned from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 20-24 at the following locations:

Elkhart County:

Tolson Center

1320 Benham Ave.

Elkhart, IN 46516

Kosciusko County:

Center Lake Pavilion

119 E. Canal St.

Warsaw, IN 46580

The Indiana Department of Health also will host mobile clinics from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 20-22 at the following locations:

Whitley County:

First Church of God

1200 Depoy Dr.

Columbia City, IN 46725

Cass County:

Logansport Welcome Center

418 4th St.

Logansport, IN 46947

Lawrence County:

Bedford First Assembly of God

2601 27th St.

Bedford, IN 47421

To find other vaccination sites, visit https://ourshot.in.gov.