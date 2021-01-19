Indiana reports 2,756 new coronavirus cases, 126 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 2,756 more positive coronavirus cases and announced 126 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths Tuesday.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate of 11.9%, with a cumulative rate of 10.8% positive.

As of January 11, the ISDH County Metric map shows 19 in Orange and 73 in Red. The map is updated each Wednesday.

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 2,332 total COVID-19 patients: 1,956 confirmed and 376 under investigation.

ISDH says 29.8% of ICU beds and 75.2% of ventilators are available across the state.

To find testing sites around the state, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers aged 70 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders, are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Visit OurShot.In.Gov or call 211 to schedule the required appointment.