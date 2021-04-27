Indiana reports 25K more Hoosiers fully vaccinated, 13 additional COVID-19 deaths

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 25,276 additional Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated as of Tuesday.

To date, 2,302,877 first doses of the two-dose vaccine have been administered and 1,765,242 individuals are fully vaccinated.

ISDH said the fully vaccinated number includes individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

ISDH also reported 867 more positive coronavirus cases and announced 13 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths Tuesday.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate of 4.6%, with a cumulative rate of 8.9% positive.

Since the start of the pandemic, ISDH has reported 716,306 total positive cases and 12,883 total deaths in Indiana. There are also 410 probable COVID-19 deaths.

As of April 19, the ISDH County Metric map shows 46 in Blue, 39 in Yellow, 7 in Orange and 0 in Red. The map is updated each Wednesday.

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 955 total COVID-19 patients: 687 confirmed and 268 under investigation.

ISDH says 33% of ICU beds and 80% of ventilators are available across the state.

Hoosiers aged 16 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule, visit Ourshot.In.Gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway clinic will offer the Pfizer vaccine only on Friday as part of family day, in which families with children age 16 and older are encouraged to get vaccinated together. Additional vaccination clinics are being planned at the Speedway for May 10, May 17 and May 24.

To find other vaccination sites, visit Ourshot.In.Gov.