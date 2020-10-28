Indiana reports 2,587 new coronavirus cases, 33 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 2,587 new positive coronavirus cases Wednesday, bringing the state’s total to 169,112.

Those new cases were reported to ISDH between October 21 and October 27 and come following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

ISDH also announced 33 additional confirmed deaths from coronavirus, bringing Indiana’s total to 3,991. The new deaths were reported to ISDH from October 22 through October 27.

ISDH dashboard data indicated a 7-day unique individual positivity rate of 13.5%, with a cumulative rate of 10.2% positive.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates a 7-day all-test positivity rate of 7.1%, with a cumulative rate of 5.9% positive.

According to the data, 29,620 new tests were administered statewide, with the total number of tests at 2,783,748.

ISDH says 29% of ICU beds and 77.8% of ventilators are available across the state.

Marion County reported a total of 26,448 cases and 794 coronavirus deaths to date, the most in the state.

The agency also is reporting 236 total probable deaths in Indiana. Probable deaths are those for which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms but for which no positive test is on record.

For complete statistics reported by ISDH, including total tests administered and demographic data, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov.

More from ISDH:

The state Department of Health will offer free drive-thru testing sites from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today through Saturday at the following locations:

Crown Point

Lake County Health Department

2900 W. 93rd Ave.

Martinsville

Morgan County Fairgrounds

1749 Hospital Dr.

Wabash

Wabash Testing Clinic

1360 Manchester Ave.

West Lafayette

White Horse Christian Center

1780 Cumberland Ave.

To find other testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.