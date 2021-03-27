Indiana reports 22K more Hoosiers fully vaccinated, 9 new COVID-19 deaths

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 22,709 additional Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated as of Saturday.

To date, 1,585,439 first doses of the two-dose vaccine have been administered and 1,065,477 individuals are fully vaccinated.

ISDH said the fully vaccinated number includes individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

ISDH also reported 993 more positive coronavirus cases and announced 9 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths Saturday.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate of 3.5%, with a cumulative rate of 9.3% positive.

The ISDH says a late data refresh resulted in the addition of 10,738 historical tested individuals and 54,098 historical tests administered to Saturday’s counts.

Since the start of the pandemic, ISDH has reported 683,076 total positive cases and 12,605 total deaths in Indiana. There are also 406 probable COVID-19 deaths.

As of March 22 the ISDH County Metric map shows 66 in Blue, 25 in Yellow, 1 in Orange and 0 in Red. The map is updated each Wednesday.

Last week’s map (left) and this week’s map (right)

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 646 total COVID-19 patients: 429 confirmed and 217 under investigation.

ISDH says 32.8% of ICU beds and 81.1% of ventilators are available across the state.

Hoosiers aged 40 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders who are regularly called to the scene of an emergency to render medical assistance, are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule, visit Ourshot.In.Gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.

To find testing sites around the state, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.