Indiana reports 20K more Hoosiers fully vaccinated, 13 new COVID-19 deaths

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 20,092 additional Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated as of Thursday.

To date, 1,356,761 first doses of vaccine have been administered and 890,159 individuals are fully vaccinated.

ISDH said the fully vaccinated number includes individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

ISDH also reported 966 more positive coronavirus cases and announced 13 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths Thursday.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate of 3.2%, with a cumulative rate of 9.4% positive.

Since the start of the pandemic, ISDH has reported 675,388 total positive cases and 12,495 total deaths in Indiana. There are also 412 probable COVID-19 deaths.

As of March 15, the ISDH County Metric map shows 65 in Blue, 27 in Yellow and 0 in Orange or Red. The map is updated each Wednesday.

Last week’s map (left) and this week’s map (right)

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 612 total COVID-19 patients: 368 confirmed and 244 under investigation.

ISDH says 32.9% of ICU beds and 81.1% of ventilators are available across the state.

Hoosiers aged 45 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders who are regularly called to the scene of an emergency to render medical assistance, are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule, visit Ourshot.In.Gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.

To find testing sites around the state, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.