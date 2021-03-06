Indiana reports 1,243 new coronavirus cases, 36 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 1,243 more positive coronavirus cases and announced 36 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths Saturday.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate of 3.2%, with a cumulative rate of 9.7% positive.

Since the start of the pandemic, ISDH has reported 666,516 total positive cases and 12,299 total deaths in Indiana. There are also 427 probable COVID-19 deaths.

As of March 1, the ISDH County Metric map shows 51 Blue and 41 in Yellow. The map is updated each Wednesday.

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 663 total COVID-19 patients: 412 confirmed and 251 under investigation.

ISDH says 33.1% of ICU beds and 80.3% of ventilators are available across the state.

To find testing sites around the state, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.