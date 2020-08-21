Indiana reports 1,050 new coronavirus cases, 13 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 1,050 new positive coronavirus cases Friday, bringing the state’s total to 84,317.

Those new cases were reported to ISDH between August 14 and August 20, following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

ISDH also announced 13 additional confirmed deaths from COVID-19, bringing Indiana’s total to 2,992.

Thee new deaths were reported to ISDH between August 8 and August 20, following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

New ISDH dashboard data indicated a 7-day positivity rate of 7.5%, with a total rate of 8.8% positive.

According to the data, 13,139 new individuals have been tested statewide, with the total number of individuals tested at 958,432.

As of Friday, nearly 37 percent of ICU beds and more than 82 percent of ventilators are available across the state.

The agency is reporting 216 total probable deaths in Indiana. Probable deaths are those for which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms but for which no positive test is on record.

Marion County reported a total of 17,200 cases and 743 coronavirus deaths to date.

A running dashboard of Indiana’s long-term care facility data has been added to the page and will be updated every Wednesday.

For complete statistics reported by ISDH, including total tests administered and demographic data, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov. The state has not released data on recoveries.

ISDH will host four free testing sites from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today through Saturday:

Goshen:Team Rehabilitation

223 Chicago Ave.

Elkhart:Northside Gymnasium

300 Lawrence St.

Hammond:Lafayette Elementary School

856 E. Sibley St.

Marion:Grant County 4-H Fairgrounds

1403 IN-18

To find other testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.