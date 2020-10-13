Indiana Repertory Theatre 2020-2021 season to be virtual

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Repertory Theatre is going virtual for the 2020-2021 season.

Six online plays are being produced starting in December with a holiday show. “This Wonderful Life” will kick off the season, which runs through next year in June. The theatre is keeping informed about the virus just in case things get better and the show can go on in person.

“That will probably first happen by going virtual and live together and then live only somewhere down the pike because we don’t make movies, we make theatre,” Janet Allen, Margot Lacy Eccles Artistic Director at the Indiana Repertory Theatre said.



As for now, actors and anyone helping with rehearsals are keeping away from as many folks as possible. There’s a lot of testing, cleaning, and other safety protocols going on behind the scenes.

Each show will be filmed then made available to stream. Tickets are going on sale in the next few weeks. The listing for the theatre’s season is available on the Indiana Repertory Theatre website.