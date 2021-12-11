Indiana Region of American Red Cross heading to Kentucky to help with recovery efforts

INDIANAPOLIS — Volunteers from Pulaski, LaPort and Marion County are heading to Mayfield Kentucky as they recover from a deadly tornado outbreak.

The Indiana Region of the American Red Cross said volunteers will help with mental health services, feeding assistance, and deployment support. More volunteers may deploy from the Indiana Region in the coming days as Red Cross teams continue to identify needs across the affected regions.

The Indiana Region of the American Red Cross said people can help by:

Visit redcross.org, call 800-RED-CROSS or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation . Donations enable the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from these disasters. This includes providing food, shelter, relief supplies, emotional support and other assistance.

Eligible blood donors in parts of the country unaffected by the storm are encouraged to give blood to help ensure a sufficient blood supply. Through our national inventory system, the Red Cross can move blood around the country to wherever and whenever it is needed most.

to help ensure a sufficient blood supply. Through our national inventory system, the Red Cross can move blood around the country to wherever and whenever it is needed most. Red Cross continues to search for disaster action team (DAT) volunteers. As a DAT volunteer, you’ll provide emotional support, financial assistance, and information to help families begin the process of recovery. Volunteers will be trained to respond to these emergencies. Those interested in volunteering can sign up at redcross.org/dat.