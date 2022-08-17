INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s aggressive strategy to help fund aspiring entrepreneurs appears to be paying off. Indianapolis is now rated the third best Midwest city for startups according to this year’s Midwest Startups City Rankings. That’s up one notch from last year. Chicago topped the list, followed by Minneapolis. One key factor driving momentum in Indy? Available funding and tax credits for startups.

Inside INdiana Business television host Gerry Dick with more on that story and changes on the horizon at Butler University in the video attached to this story.

