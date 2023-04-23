Everything you need to make a puppy starter kit

INDIANAPOLIS — It can sometimes be challenging finding a home for our furry friends, fortunately Indiana makes it easier than most places.

A new study has revealed that Indiana is home to the 5th most pet-friendly rental location in the United States, according to a study called Lets for Pets.

Indiana is home to 36.2% pet-friendly rental locations. The winner, Georgia, is home to 46.3% pet friendly rental locations.

The top ten states are as follows:

1. Georgia

2. North Carolina

3. Mississippi

4. Tennessee

5. Indiana

6. Missouri

7. Alabama

8. Arizona

9. Texas

10. Oklahoma

For more information on this study from cats.com, please click here.