INDIANAPOLIS — It can sometimes be challenging finding a home for our furry friends, fortunately Indiana makes it easier than most places.
A new study has revealed that Indiana is home to the 5th most pet-friendly rental location in the United States, according to a study called Lets for Pets.
Indiana is home to 36.2% pet-friendly rental locations. The winner, Georgia, is home to 46.3% pet friendly rental locations.
The top ten states are as follows:
- 1. Georgia
- 2. North Carolina
- 3. Mississippi
- 4. Tennessee
- 5. Indiana
- 6. Missouri
- 7. Alabama
- 8. Arizona
- 9. Texas
- 10. Oklahoma
For more information on this study from cats.com, please click here.