KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – Kendallville Police are warning residents of suspects posing as delivery drivers and asking for personal information.

A Facebook post Saturday said police were receiving calls in Kendallville and Avilla about people pretending to be FedEx or UPS drivers holding a damaged package and asking residents for personal information.

The Facebook post included photos of the vehicle involved. According to the photos, the suspect car is a Honda with the Indiana license plate number TWK254.

Police noted that, as of Saturday afternoon, the suspects were driving around different areas in the car and had not yet been caught.

Anyone who sees the suspect car, or has a suspicious interaction like this, is asked to call the Kendallville Police Department.