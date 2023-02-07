Indiana Pacers (25-30, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (29-25, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE:

Indiana will aim to end its nine-game road losing streak when the Pacers take on Miami.

The Heat are 13-16 in Eastern Conference games. Miami has an 11-7 record in one-possession games.

The Pacers are 17-15 in conference play. Indiana is 7-15 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Pacers won 111-108 in the last matchup on Dec. 24. Tyrese Haliburton led the Pacers with 43 points, and Tyler Herro led the Heat with 28 points.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Herro averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Heat, scoring 20.4 points while shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc. Jimmy Butler is averaging 21.9 points, six rebounds, 4.9 assists and 2.1 steals over the past 10 games for Miami.

Buddy Hield averages 3.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Pacers, scoring 17.4 points while shooting 42.8% from beyond the arc. Bennedict Mathurin is shooting 44.5% and averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES:

Heat: 5-5, averaging 107.1 points, 41.1 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.8 points per game.

Pacers: 2-8, averaging 111.2 points, 42.3 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.9 points.

INJURIES:

Heat: Victor Oladipo: out (ankle), Kyle Lowry: out (knee), Nikola Jovic: out (back), Orlando Robinson: out (thumb), Omer Yurtseven: out (ankle), Duncan Robinson: out (finger).

Pacers: Chris Duarte: day to day (ankle).