INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton is the top All-Star vote-getter among Eastern Conference guards.

According to ESPN, Haliburton has garnered 1.3 million votes, leading the pack of Eastern Conference guards. The Milwaukee Bucks’ Damian Lillard is second among Eastern Conference guards with more than 955,000 votes — nearly 200,000 behind first-place Haliburton.

The Iowa State University product is averaging 24.9 points and a league-leading 12.7 assists per game. Haliburton is also shooting better than 50% from the field.

Haliburton’s heroics have propelled the Pacers to a 19-14 overall record. If the playoffs started today, Indiana would be the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Haliburton was one of just eight players to garner more than one million votes as of Jan. 4. Per ESPN, as of Thursday, the NBA’s top vote-getters overall are: Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (2,171,812), Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (2,008,645), Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (1,844,025), Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (1,807,394), Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (1,765,919), Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (1,636,041), Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (1,452,733), and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (1,394,980).

No other Pacers appeared on the lists of top Eastern Conference frontcourt and backcourt players. The 2024 NBA All-Star Game will be played at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Feb. 18.

NBA All-Star voting ends on Jan. 20. NBA All-Star starters will be revealed on TNT on Jan. 25.

Below are the rest of the results ESPN released on Thursday:

Western Conference frontcourt top five

1. LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers forward (2,008,645)

2. Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns forward (1,807,394)

3. Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets center (1,636,041)

4. Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers center (988,225)

5. Kawhi Leonard, Los Angeles Clippers forward (669,320)

Western Conference backcourt top five

1. Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks guard (1,452,733)

2. Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors point guard (1,394,980)

3. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder guard (966,927)

4. James Harden, Los Angeles Clippers guard (431,951)

5. Kyrie Irving, Dallas Mavericks point guard (388,170)

Eastern Conference frontcourt top five

1. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks forward (2,171,812)

2. Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers center (1,844,025)

3. Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics forward (1,765,919)

4. Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat guard (767,913)

5. Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics guard (426,589)

Eastern Conference backcourt top five

1. Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers point guard (1,380,795)***

2. Damian Lillard, Milwaukee Bucks point guard (955,751)

3. Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks point guard (873,979)

4. Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers guard (624,819)

5. Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers guard (480,062)