INDIANAPOLIS — James Johnson is coming back to the Circle City.

The Indiana Pacers announced that they signed the 36-year-old to a one-year contract on Friday. Johnson played with the Pacers in 2022-23, appearing in 18 games. He averaged 2.8 points and 1.7 rebounds per game.

Johnson has played for 10 teams during his career. He was selected 16th overall in the 2009 NBA Draft by the Chicago Bulls.

Johnson’s two best seasons in the NBA came with the Miami Heat in 2016-18. He averaged more than 10 points and four rebounds per game in both the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons.

The Pacers signed Johnson, who is regarded as an “enforcer,” just two days after their altercation with the Bucks at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. Johnson will wear No. 16 for Indiana.

The Pacers did not provide any additional information about Johnson’s contract on Friday. Indiana will wrap up its current road trip with games against the Washington Wizards and Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday and Saturday, respectively.