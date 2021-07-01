Indiana not among states enacting name, image, likeness legislation for college athletes

FILE – This Oct. 8, 2016, file photo shows BYU players, including Austin Heder (42), Tuni Kanuch (78), Kesni Tausinga (94) and Hiva Lee, right, celebrate following a 31-14 win over Michigan State in an NCAA college football game, in East Lansing, Mich. A team can go on the road and play a Power Five conference team and earn $1 million-$2 million, often enough to keep other sports programs afloat or fund the training table or academic center. Perhaps no school faces a bigger challenge than independent BYU, which had five games fall off its schedule — Utah, Michigan State, Arizona State and Minnesota to start the season and a Nov. 28 game against Stanford.(AP Photo/Al Goldis)

INDIANAPOLIS – Starting Thursday, several states will have laws or executive orders going into effect that will allow compensation for college athletes through endorsement deals. Indiana is not one of them.

This comes on the heels of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that the NCAA cannot limit educational benefits provided to college athletes.

Laws or executive orders have been signed in 20 states so far giving college athletes control over their names, images and likenesses. That allows them to enter into agreements with agents and be paid through endorsements.

Ohio, Illinois and Kentucky are among those states, but the issue hasn’t been discussed yet in the Indiana General Assembly.

“There is interest among my colleagues in light of the United State Supreme Court ruling that we need to study the topic,” said State Sen. Fady Qaddoura (D-Indianapolis).

State Sen. Qaddoura said some of his fellow lawmakers are considering introducing such legislation next session.

“We have to be mindful of any unintended consequences,” Qaddoura said. “And we have to be mindful of the legalities of what came down from the United States Supreme Court ruling.”

The NCAA announced Wednesday it has adopted a new, temporary policy that would no longer ban student athletes from using their names, images and likenesses to enter into endorsement deals.

Experts believe all 50 states will eventually pass NIL legislation.

“For most of these deals, we’re not talking about big dollars,” said Larry DeGaris, co-director for the Center for Sports Sponsorship at the University of Indianapolis.

Despite the approval of endorsements, DeGaris said, he doesn’t expect athletes to eventually be paid to play by their colleges and universities.

“Where we’re headed will be to provide more benefits to student athletes, more freedom to student athletes to pursue opportunities but still adapted solidly within the current framework,” DeGaris said.