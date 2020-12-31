Indiana no longer the only state to require prescriptions for all insulin

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers will be able to get a certain kind of insulin without a prescription starting January 1, 2021.

Since 2014, Indiana has been the only state in the country that doesn’t allow an over the counter type of insulin.

“This is definitely a step in the right direction,” said Lensi Hunsley, an Indianapolis wife, working mom of four children and a Type 1 diabetic.

“Right now, I’m going to the doctor about every 3-4 months,” explained Hunsley.

It’s a lot to manage and she still has to get a prescription for insulin despite Indiana’s new law. The Jan. 1 law allows you to get the cheaper, older, version called “human” insulin over the counter, but not analog.

“I’m on the analog, so, this doesn’t apply to me,” said Hunsley. “If it was a dire need where I didn’t have an option, then obviously you take whatever you can get, but I would love to see it on both sides of the spectrum.”

She’d also like to see a price drop in the supplies it takes to manage her disease. Even with good insurance, she’s paying $150 every 90 days for insulin and $1,500 for her insulin pump tools every three months.

“Why we even have that issue is crazy to me,” said Hunsley.

Dr. Swapnil Khare, the Inpatient Diabetes Director at IU Health agrees lower prices and more access to insulin is needed.

“I think at least for the emergency use it should be provided to the patients who are running out there are people who are Type 1 Diabetes who are completely dependent on insulin,” said Dr. Khare.

She said research has yet to show hard evidence of insulin abuse when prescriptions aren’t required but consulting a doctor about how to use it is very important.

“Overuse or under dosing of insulin can have serious impacts like people can have severe low blood sugars,” said Dr. Khare.

Hunsley is hopeful for more legislation that helps diabetics in the near future.

“I think they are finally, hopefully, starting to acknowledge that there is an issue here,” said Hunsley.