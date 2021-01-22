Indiana National Guard members returning home following inauguration

U.S. Soldiers with the Indiana National Guard National Guard provide security during the 2021 inauguration in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2021. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Tackora Hand)

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Guardsmen are preparing to return to the state following a deployment to Washington D.C. to assist with the inauguration.

This comes as images of National Guard soldiers camped in parking garages sparked new calls for investigations of the U.S. Capitol Police, now facing allegations that the agency evicted troops sent to help after its failure to stop rioting mobs two weeks ago.

READ MORE: Guard in DC forced to sleep in garages, sparking outcry

While it is unclear if the more than 600 Indiana National Guard members that helped support federal and district attorneys through the inauguration were part of those camped in parking garages, Governor Eric Holcomb’s office said they are currently scheduled to return on Monday.

The Indiana National Guard public affairs office said while the last couple of days required flexibility and resilience, guardsmen stood alert to support the peaceful transition of power.

The Associated Press reports around 25,000 National Guard members from across the country responded to Washington D.C. following the riot where police were outnumbered, locking down the nation’s capital.

Among security detail, the office said guardsmen provided assistance with communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and federal agencies.

“Our Hoosier Guardsmen stood ready with more than 25,000 citizen-soldiers and citizen-airmen from around the country to help ensure a peaceful transfer of authority at our nation’s capital,” said Indiana Adjutant General Brig. Gen. Dale Lyles. “In Indiana, we continue to support COVID-19-response missions – assisting at long-term care facilities, distributing invaluable personal protection equipment and also helping to distribute the coronavirus vaccination. Yet we could not do all this without the love and support from our family, friends, communities and civilian employers. Thank you, Indiana.”

Until they return, Indiana National Guard members will continue to support local, state and federal agencies. On Thursday, the National Guard Bureau said of the more than 25,000 troops deployed for the inauguration, just 10,600 remain on duty. The bureau said the Guard is helping states with coordination and the logistics so that troops can get home.