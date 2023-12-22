INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana recorded two flu deaths this week, which has resulted in the Hoosier state moving into the Indiana Department of Health’s “high” category for flu activity.

As Christmas Day approaches, IDOH reported Friday that the state has recorded high flu activity for the first time this season. The latest entries bring the total number of flu deaths to 14 for the current season.

The announcement comes after several hospitals in Marion County implemented visitor restrictions to protect vulnerable patients and curb the spread of the flu and RSV activity.

Flu season typically lasts from October to May, according to the IDOH.

While the symptoms can vary, the CDC describes symptoms as typically including headache, cough, fatigue, body stiffness, a body temperature of 100 degrees Fahrenheit or higher and a sore throat.