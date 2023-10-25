INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Motor Speedway announced that tickets for marque events in 2024, including the 108th Indianapolis 500, are on sale now.

The IMS Ticket Office is located on the first floor of the administration building at 4790 W. 16th St. in Indianapolis. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets also can be purchased by calling (317) 492-6700 and the IMS website.

“The 2024 schedule promises another busy year of on-and-off track action for our fans as we welcome them to the Racing Capital of the World, beginning with the once-in-a-lifetime Solar Eclipse in April and continuing with annual events like the Indy 500 and the Brickyard 400’s return to the oval,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “With tickets for the best available seats at the lowest remaining prices now available, our fans can plan for another great season of events at IMS.”

Here are the 2024 IMS events:

2024 Total Solar Eclipse: Monday, Apr. 8

INDYCAR Grand Prix: Saturday, May 11

Miller Lite Carb Day: Friday, May 24

108th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge: Sunday, May 26

Indy 500 Coors Light Snake Pit: Sunday, May 26

Brickyard Vintage Racing Invitational: Saturday, June 15 to Sunday, June 16

NASCAR Xfinity Series Pennzoil 250 presented by Advance Auto Parts: Saturday, July 20

NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400 presented by PPG: Sunday, July 21

IMSA TireRack.com Battle on the Bricks: Friday, Sept. 20 to Sunday, Sept. 22

Intercontinental GT Indianapolis 8 Hour: Friday, Oct. 4 to Sunday, Oct. 6

Customers can also purchase admission to practice, qualifications and the public drivers’ meeting, as well as parking, camping, hospitality and public credentials (Bronze Badge, Silver Badge, garage passes, pit passes).

In addition, fans can also purchase infield camping for both Brickyard Weekend and the TireRack.com Battle on the Bricks.

All products are on sale at their lowest remaining prices, with increases coming in 2024. The $4 per-ticket service fee will be waived on items purchased before Jan. 1. Kids 15 and under will continue to be admitted free in general admission locations to all 2024 racing events at IMS when accompanied by an adult general admission ticketholder.

Miller Lite Carb Day and Coors Light Snake Pit concert lineups will be announced soon. The Firestone Legends Day concert once again will be held at the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park. Performers and ticket sale information will be announced later.

Fans can sign up to receive ticket information for the DRIVEN2SAVELIVES BC39 event. Dates for this event will be announced later.