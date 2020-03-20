Indiana Medical Association hoping physicians receive help with child care

Every day more and more people fall ill from Covid-19, putting a lot of strain on health care workers and physicians.

Governor Holcomb has already tried to ease the burden by losing up some of the restrictions and The Indiana State Medical Association hopes his administration continues to look out for them.

Earlier this week, the Indiana State Medical Association wrote Governor Holcomb a letter asking for a number of things such as flexibility on telemedicine.

“Patients can receive healthcare through telephone or over the internet instead of in-person visits with a healthcare provider,” Indiana State Medical Association’s Executive VP Julie Reed said.

Also, to allow physicians licensed in another state to temporarily work here.

Reed says the governor has lifted restrictions and is allowing Medicaid patients to be covered for telemedicine.

Reed encourages commercial payers and self-funded plans to do the same.

“We have heard some discussions that the commercial payers are coming online with that. Making sure they will cover telemedicine as well. That patients will not have a cost-sharing obligation,” Reed said.

State officials have even thrown out the idea of retired physicians practicing again via telemedicine.

The only request the association hasn’t got an answer on is providing health care workers with childcare services.

Reed knows physicians want to keep their family safe while helping the public, but until then she says physicians will continue to work the best they can.

“It is critically important that we continue to use flexible solutions like telemedicine, and we continue to maintain social distancing to try and keep the public as healthy as we can,” Reed said.

Reed says if this virus continues to spread they may be reaching out to the governor again.