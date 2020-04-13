Indiana may hit peak of coronavirus pandemic Monday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indiana may hit the peak of the coronavirus pandemic Monday.

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation predicts Monday will be the tip of the surge as 273 Intensive Care Unit beds for coronavirus patients will be in use at Indiana hospitals along with 236 ventilators.

Both numbers are well below the state’s maximum capacity.

Statewide deaths reported Sunday were at their lowest daily level since April 6, and positive cases dropped for a second day in a row.

In Marion County, the daily death totals dropped from 26 reported on Friday to five reported Sunday morning, and daily positive cases were down from their Friday high.

In Hamilton County, the daily death and positive case totals may have hit a plateau.

“Our numbers look like they might be slowing down,” said Christian Walker, public health preparedness coordinator for Hamilton County. “It’s obviously too early to tell a trend if you start seeing a slow day here and there, but we’ll see what goes on in the coming weeks.”

Walker said the county is communicating with its long term residential and nursing care facilities daily to keep tabs on its suspected and confirmed coronavirus cases.

“First, we’re gonna be tracking the new cases daily and seeing what’s going on,” he said, “looking for that plateau to come in, and if we do see hotspots in a long-term care or any other type of institution that we can get in there and help push in supplies to help keep that from becoming a bigger issue than it is.”

As of Sunday morning, the coronavirus outbreak had taken the lives of 343 Hoosiers.

Over 42,000 state residents have been tested and over 7,900 of those tests have come back positive.