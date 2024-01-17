EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – An Eyewitness News reporter was in the courtroom when an Evansville man began screaming and took a handful of pills forcing officials to restrain him after a jury returned a guilty verdict for attempted murder.

Kody Schaum was found guilty on two counts of attempted murder after authorities say he pulled out a gun in front of officers in May of 2023. He was also found guilty of resisting law enforcement.

Evansville Police say Kody Schaum had a felony warrant for his arrest when officers spotted him on May 9. Authorities say Schaum ignored commands and pulled out a gun from his waistband, prompting officers to shoot him.

During his court appearance, he was seen in a wheelchair, but it is not confirmed if this was due to injuries sustained during the shooting.

The jury deliberated for less than an hour before returning a guilty verdict. His sentencing is scheduled for January 25.