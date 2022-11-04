COLUMBUS, Ind. — A Bartholomew County man who said an Indiana state trooper was poisoning him and using power tools to intimidate him now faces legal repercussions.

38-year-old Alan Parker of Columbus was charged recently with a misdemeanor count of false reporting after a police investigation was launched into phony claims that he was being poisoned.

Parker told ISP that his neighbor, a 19-year veteran of the state police, was poisoning and harassing him back in September. Specifically, Parker claimed the trooper was:

giving him poisonous substances,

turning off his electricity and WiFi,

looking through his windows, and

using power tools at night to intimidate him.

The investigation, ISP said, showed that Parker’s claims were wrong and that he had been drunk when he first made the allegations.

Parker was issued a summons to appear, ISP said, and will soon make an initial appearance in the Bartholomew County Superior Court.