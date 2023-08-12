INDIANAPOLIS – The sentencing for the Indiana man involved in the Capitol riots is set for February 20, 2024, according to court documents.

Jon Ryan Schaffer, of Columbus, turned himself over to police on January 17, 2021 following the riot at the U.S. Capitol building on January 6, 2021.

The 55-year-old admitted to the United States Department of Justice that he breached the Capitol wearing a tactical vest and armed with bear repellent.

Schaffer faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted.

