WAYNE COUNTY, Ill. (WEHT) — Illinois State Police say a 59-year-old man from Indiana died after he was taken into custody during a traffic stop.

On January 4 shortly before midnight, an ISP trooper pulled over a car driving with one headlight on 100 North near Illinois 242 in Wayne County.

Officers arrested Evansville resident Harry Weccele for Driving While License Suspended, Possession of Methamphetamine and a Warrant.

Police say Weccele complained of shoulder pain when he arrived at the Wayne County Jail. He was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where officials say he later died.

Illinois State Police says it’s investigating his death alongside the Wayne County Coroner’s Office.

