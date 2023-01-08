LAKE COUNTY, Ind. — A Lake County man has been arrested on felony charges, including attempted murder, for his role in a New Year’s Eve interstate shooting in northwest Indiana.

Indiana State Police troopers were alerted to the incident after being called around 6:45 p.m. on Dec. 31 to Munster Community Hospital on report of a walk-in person shot.

While speaking to the victim, an adult male, troopers determined the shooting occurred on Interstate 80/I-94, near Burr Street.

An ISP investigation into the shooting revealed that the victim was at a gas station on Burr Street when he was confronted by another person. After a brief confrontation, the victim began driving west on I-80/94 when he saw a black vehicle following him. The vehicle was being driven by the individual who confronted him.

The suspect told police that as he attempted to elude the black vehicle, the individual drove up next to him. At that point, a male subject in the suspect car shot toward the victim, hitting him in the upper torso.

Further investigation led ISP to a suspect who had been seen at the gas station, along with a female, getting into a black Ford passenger car. Investigators also discovered that the female with the suspect had been in a prior relationship with the shooting victim.

The victim, ISP said, was able to identify both individuals seen entering the black Ford. He identified the male suspect as Alantae Antwan Thornton, a 30-year-old from East Chicago, Ind.

ISP troopers applied for an arrest warrant for Thornton, and on Friday located him. Thornton, ISP said, was taken into custody at the Lake County Courthouse without incident.

Thornton, police said, is now being held at Lake County Jail on the following charges:

Attempted murder (2 counts) – Level 1 Felony

Batter with a deadly weapon (2 counts) – Level 5 Felony

Battery resulting in serious bodily injury – Level 5 Felony

Criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon (2 counts) – Level 6 Felony

ISP Detective Sgt. Mike Bailey commended the investigators and county prosecutors assigned to the case.

“I would like to commend all of the troopers, detectives, CSI, and the Lake County Prosecutor’s Office in the thorough investigation and subsequent arrest of this dangerous individual and look forward to justice for the victim in this case,” Bailey said.