CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — A Waynestown man has been arrested after authorities confiscated devices with thousands of images of child pornography, according to a press release from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Connor Emerson of Waynetown was arrested on two counts of Child Exploitation, a Level 4 Felony.

This arrest came after the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) reached out to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office regarding a suspect at the residence who was believed to had distributed large amounts of child porn earlier in the year.

Two search warrants where then sent to search Emersons home at the 6600 block of North 600 West in Waynestown. Multiple agencies and police departments coordinated to catch the suspect.

Emerson was later released after posting a $3,000 cash bond. He is due in Montgomery County Circuit Court on May 1, 2023 at 10 a.m.

This is a developing story, information will be added as it becomes available.