Tippecanoe County, Ind. — An Indiana man is now facing charges after failing to stop for a traffic violation, then leading police on a pursuit while driving a semi-truck.

Just before 9:30 a.m. Friday, Indiana State Police troopers patrolling US 231 near County Road 600 North attempted to stop a truck being driven by 43-year-old Dimitri Robinson of Merrillville, Indiana.

When Robinson did not stop, ISP began a pursuit northbound on US 231. The pursuit ended at the intersection of US 231 and State Road 18.

Robinson was taken into custody and transported to the Tippecanoe County Jail on a preliminary charge of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle.