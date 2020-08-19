Indiana man accused of killing girlfriend, eating organs found competent for trial

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A southern Indiana man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and eating parts of her body has been found competent to stand trial for murder.

The News and Tribune reports defense attorneys for 40-year-old Joseph Oberhansley and prosecutors met Tuesday for an online hearing with Clark Circuit Judge Vicki Carmichael after her court received notice that his competency had been restored during a second stay at Logansport State Hospital.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin Sept. 8.

Oberhansley was charged in September 2014 with murder, rape and burglary in the killing of 46-year-old Tammy Jo Blanton of Jeffersonville.