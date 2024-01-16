INDIANAPOLIS — A bill that would crack down on AI-generated revenge porn is making its way through the Indiana House of Representatives.

After initial concerns from some lawmakers that HB 1047 was too broad in scope, amendments to the bill assured it would move forward as it passed its second reading in the House Tuesday.

”I think it’s a step in the right direction,” said Doug Kouns, the CEO of Veracity IIR and a former FBI agent.

According to Kouns, the state’s current revenge porn law does not include any provisions for computer-generated images. He argues the images can still cause harm.

”It still caters to these people’s desires that could at any time escalate from looking at pictures into actually harming a subject,” said Kouns.

Just before Tuesday’s vote in the Indiana House, the Indiana Coalition to End Sexual Assault and Human Trafficking (ICESAHT) convened at the Indiana Statehouse to highlight bills it hopes will pass this session. ICEASHT’s President/CEO Beth White said the revenge porn bill is an important next step in making sure exploitation is stopped.

”All the ways that exploitation occurs, it contributes to an environment where sexual violence, human trafficking and sexual assault can occur,” said White.

Kouns said the bill could also help law enforcement with AI-generated child pornography cases.

”If it’s shown that it’s computer-generated, it’s not illegal in Indiana right now,” Kouns said. ”Whether it’s real or not, it’s going to be illegal is how I understand it.”

The bill has its third reading in the House on Thursday. If the bill passes, it makes its way to the Indiana Senate.