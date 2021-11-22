Indiana lawmaker responds to CBS4 investigation into records showing the BMV is selling personal information

INDIANAPOLIS — Monday, an Indiana lawmaker said he would be looking into legislative options to stop the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles from selling drivers’ personal information.

State Senator Rodney Pol, a Democrat from Chesterton, released a statement saying “With growing cybersecurity threats across the country, Hoosiers rightfully feel unsafe about the status of their personal information. It’s unacceptable that they should have to worry about big government willingly selling that personal information without their knowledge. I will be looking into legislative options to prohibit the BMV from selling personal information to private companies and individuals. It should be common sense that the government should never profit from violating Hoosiers’ right to privacy.”

Angela Brauer’s investigation found the agency has made $43 million off the practice since 2018. It has sold “enhanced access” to more than 1,400 businesses including tow companies, automotive dealers, police agencies, lawyers, private investigators, and security firms.