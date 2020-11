INDIANAPOLIS — City leaders are aiming for a huge goal: to end homelessness in Indianapolis by 2023. Their plan is spelled out in the Continuum of Care which states no person or family who becomes homeless will spend more than 30 days without “a permanent, safe, affordable place to live.”

“If somebody has a housing crisis and ends up in a shelter or on the streets, that they are connected to housing in 30 days or less,” Chelsea Haring-Cozzi, Indy’s Coalition of Homelessness Intervention & Prevention (CHIP), said. “That people don’t spend more time homeless, that they’re not homeless for a long time. Once connected to housing that they’re supported in that housing in a way that doesn’t default into a return to homelessness or a loss of that housing. That’s really what ending homelessness means is we can try to prevent and divert more people from having a homeless experience, and for anyone that does have a homeless experience, it’s short-lived.”