Indiana judge declines to release pregnant inmate to protect unborn child

VALPARAISO, Ind. — A northwestern Indiana judge declined to release a pregnant inmate from jail after her mother pleaded to keep her locked up, saying her daughter’s history of substance abuse threatens the life of her unborn child.

Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer denied release on Wednesday for 29-year-old Alysha Ramos after her mother, Deborah Vivian, warned that releasing her would put her pregnancy at risk.

The Northwest Indiana Times reports Clymer ordered Ramos to remain jailed for a probation violation for allegedly testing positive for methamphetamine use after her defense attorney argued that Ramos has tested fine with other repeated drug tests.

The Northwest Indiana Times also reports Vivian testified she has custody of Ramos' other two children, and she has shown very little concern for their welfare.

“That baby will end up dying, I guarantee it,” Vivian told the court.