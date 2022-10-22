RICHMOND, Ind. – A Wayne County jail deputy is recovering after being exposed to fentanyl during a patdown.

The Wayne Co. Sheriff’s Office said Deputy Brandon Creech was booking a suspect arrested by the Richmond Police Department. Creech did a patdown and discovered a small grinder and a baggie containing what was described as an ‘unknown powdery substance’.

During the booking process, just a few minutes after coming into contact with the baggie, Deputy Creech collapsed. Jail deputies and medical staff gave him three doses of Narcan. Creech was taken to Reid Health Hospital and released after a few hours of observation.

During testing, the Wayne Co. Sheriff’s office found the substance did contain fentanyl.

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident and will decide if there will be further charges.