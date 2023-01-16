INDIANA (WEHT) — A new study from WalletHub suggests the Hoosier State is one of the best states to drive in.

Thanks to the state’s relatively low cost of ownership and good access to vehicles, Indiana placed itself higher than roughly 80% of the country.

Other factors experts looked at included traffic, infrastructure and safety, which Indiana didn’t do nearly as well with.

If you’re looking for a good state to drive in, Idaho might be the state you’re looking for. While some might consider it the “Paradise of the Pacific”, Hawaii’s poor metrics placed it as the worst state for drivers within the United States.

