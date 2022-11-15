INDIANA (WEHT) — Fortnite, the hugely popular video game that’s raked billions of dollars into the gaming industry, has been on a meteoric rise since its debut in 2017. Despite its popularity across the country, a new study suggests that the game has found a strong love from the state of Indiana.

Experts with SolitaireBliss have found that Indiana ranks as the 7th state most obsessed with Fortnite in America. The Hoosier State saw the joint second highest number of searches in America for ‘Fortnite Chapter 3’, which helped it secure its seventh position.

This illustration picture shows a person logging into Epic Games’ Fortnite on their smartphone in Los Angeles on August 14, 2020 (Photo by Chris DELMAS / AFP) (Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)

Researchers analyzed Google Trends data of various search terms associated with the game. These terms were then combined to give each state a ‘total search score’ in order to discover which states are most obsessed with Fortnite over the last twelve months.

“Fortnite is still a hugely popular video game in America, with the top ten Fortnite obsessed states consisting primarily of Southern or middle America states,” says a SolitaireBliss spokesperson. “This is also reflected with well known Fortnite streamers, such as former Twitch and current Youtube streamer, Drlupo, a Nebraska Native and Fortnite gamer who has amassed a huge 129 million views on YouTube with his Fortnite content.

The study revealed that West Virginia ranks #1 on the list, displaying the highest interest in multiple search terms across the board.

