Indiana, Illinois in top 15 of states with the worst road infrastructure

News
Posted: / Updated:

(Brian Johnson & Dane Kantner / CC BY-SA 2.0)

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will invest $1 trillion into the United States’ crumbling infrastructure. It’s the largest federal investment in infrastructure in more than a decade and could go a long way towards relieving a consistent strain on people’s wallets.

QuoteWizard’s team of analysts found that deteriorating roads and bridges cost the average driver $556 every year. They also found that nearly 20% of America’s roads and 6% of bridges are currently in unacceptable condition.

To find out which states had the best and worst roads, QuoteWizard ranked each state based on a composite score of these factors:

  • Percentage of non-acceptable roads
  • Square miles of poor bridge deck
  • Associated but not used in the rankings is the annual cost per motorist

States are ranked 1 to 50, with 1 being the worst overall road infrastructure and 50 being the best overall road infrastructure.

Indiana and Illinois came in at 13 and 14 respectively on the list. 23% of Indiana roads are considered non-acceptable, and so are 20% of Illinois roads. Bad roads cost Hoosier drivers $480 per year, and it’s $586 for Illinois drivers.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

CBS4 Investigates

More CBS4 Investigates

Home for the Holidays

More Home for the Holidays

Latest News

More News