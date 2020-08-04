Indiana Housing & Community Development Authority receives $7 million federal grant

INDIANAPOLIS — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) on Monday announced the award of over $74 million in grants to 12 state housing finance agencies, including $7 million to the Indiana Housing & Community Development Authority.

The grants are to support affordable rental housing for extremely low-income persons with disabilities.

“The awards will support up to five years of rental assistance for approximately 2,400 units of housing nationally in buildings participating in project rental assistance through HUD’s Section 811 Supportive Housing for Persons with Disabilities program,” said HUD.

HUD said the grants were awarded to state housing agencies that are working closely with their state Medicaid and Health and Human Services counterparts to “identify, refer, and conduct outreach to persons with disabilities who require long-term services to live independently.”

The state housing agencies will utilize the funds to “identify systemic approaches for providing rental subsidies to multifamily properties with units targeted specifically for use by extremely low-income persons with disabilities,” said HUD.