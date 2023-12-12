LANSING, Mich. – Three Chilean nationals linked to multiple thefts at homes in Michigan are already facing similar charges in central Indiana.

Jeremy Martinez, 19; Ignacio Ruiz-Saldias, 29; and Tamara Ruiz-Saldias, 36; are each charged with a count of conducting a criminal enterprise and eight counts of second-degree home invasion.

According to the Michigan Attorney General’s Office, investigators implicated the trio in break-ins targeting “affluent homes” in Michigan’s Oakland, Wayne and Kent counties. They’re accused of stealing money, jewelry, safes and other high-value items from homes.

All three are from Chile, authorities said, and federal investigators said they’re part of the “South American Theft Group.” They’re believed to be behind eight break-ins in Michigan between Feb. 3 and Feb. 11 of 2023.

“It is believed by several law enforcement agencies the home invasions are conducted by non-citizen temporary residents from countries in South America, who traveled to the United States and Michigan for the express purpose of conducting these crimes,” the Michigan Attorney General’s Office said.

The suspects are currently being held in Hamilton County, Indiana, where they’re accused of similar thefts. In one case, they stole an estimated $250,000 in bags, jewelry and more from a Carmel home, according to court documents. Police arrested them after finding them with the stolen goods.

In Hamilton County, all three are charged with burglary and theft of property valued at more than $50,000, according to court records. The charges were filed in March 2023 and are linked to a theft from late February.

All three were booked into the Hamilton County Jail on Feb. 27, 2023, after their arrests by the Carmel Police Department. The trio is due in court on Jan. 24, 2024, for a pretrial hearing, according to court records.

Members of the group have also been arrested in Kokomo, where they’re accused of breaking into homes.