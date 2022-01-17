Indiana Historical Society hosting free programs in honor of MLK Jr. Day

Civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr. (1929 – 1968) addresses a rally at a church in Birmingham, Alabama, 14th October 1963. (Photo by Frank Rockstroh/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS — In honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the Indiana Historical Society has planned a day full of free programs and events to bring knowledge to the city about Dr. King’s legacy.

Bethany Hrachovec, the director of education and engagement for IHS, joined the FOX59 morning show to talk about the event. For more information visit indianahistory.org.

SCHEDULE OF THE DAY

10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center

450 W. Ohio St.

Visitors can participate in arts and crafts projects for the whole family and explore the “Indiana Experience”

Theater Schedule

11 a.m. – Children’s Book Reading

1 p.m. – The Making of the Dr. King Holiday: Indiana’s Rep. Katie Hall Leads the Charge

2 p.m. – Musical Performance by Thomas & The Situation

3 p.m. – Community Conversation with GANGGANG