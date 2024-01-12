INDIANAPOLIS – As central Indiana prepares for some of the coldest temperatures so far this winter, local heating, cooling and plumbing companies are sharing ways you can get ready for the incoming arctic blast.

“We are getting some temperatures below zero,” said Jeff Chapman, owner of Chapman Heating, Cooling and Plumbing. “When we start getting below there, you need to start thinking about your plumbing number one.”

Local HVAC companies say it is the time of year when pipes can freeze and possibly burst.

“I can’t believe how many people leave the hoses on the bibs,” Chapman said. “For sure, you’re going to have frozen pipes if you do that.”

And inside the home, Chapman said he recommends cracking cabinets so sink pipes can get some of the warm air inside your home. He said this can help keep pipes warm and prevent them from freezing.

“Most kitchen sinks, if you think about it, end up on an outside wall,” Chapman described. “So, if you open the doors, the plumbing underneath there gets a little bit of heat from the house during the day.”

HVAC companies also suggest letting sinks drip.

“It doesn’t have to run, but just a small drip to keep the water moving will keep it from freezing,” Chapman said.

As you pile on more layers to stay warm, there are things you can also do to make sure your heating does its job.

“Make sure your air filter is clean, within at least a week or so of changing it,” said Aaron Chimento, the office manager for LCS Heating and Cooling. “If it’s got any sort of dirt or grime on it, definitely want to get that replaced before the cold weather sets in.”

Chimento said that is the number one way to make sure your furnace operates. He also said your electric system may struggle in these arctic temperatures, which means your thermostat may take a little while to catch up.

“So, if you have a heat pump and you have your thermostat set at 70 degrees, it could be perfectly normal for it to be right at 65 or 66 degrees,” Chimento added.

Experts also suggest keeping your thermostat set at a consistent temperature all day long. They recommend avoiding raising and lowering it throughout the day.

While many HVAC businesses said they could be pretty busy in the coming days, they said they will still be trying to get to as many people as needed.

“We still have a lot of winter left,” Chapman said. “Even if you have no problems this weekend, this is mid-February weather we’re having this weekend. So, even if you don’t have any problems, but [your heating system] hasn’t been serviced, get on the schedule.”