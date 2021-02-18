Indiana healthcare workers feel relief as COVID-19 trends continue to fall

INDIANAPOLIS – COVID-19 hospitalizations in Indiana have not been this low since early October and healthcare workers are feeling the difference.

This week, fewer than 1,000 Hoosiers are in the hospital with COVID-19. For comparison, more than 3,400 patients were in Indiana hospitals for COVID-19 on December 1. The first surge came in the spring and then the front lines were even worse in the fall.

“For so many months, it is almost all we have done. Almost every room was a COVID positive patient, unfortunately,” said Dr. Warren Gavin, Hospitalist at IU Health Methodist.

For the first time in months, COVID-19 floors at area hospitals are feeling some relief and hope.

“There is a different level of confidence. One because the numbers are down and two because a lot of front-line health care workers have been vaccinated,” said Dr. Gavin.

On December 14, 486 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 at IU Health. On Thursday, there were 154 patients.

Dr. Mark Luetkemeyer, Chief Medical Officer for IU Methodist and University Hospitals, is relieved to see this trend at his two campuses. On Thursday, there were 58 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 at IU Health Methodist and University Hospitals. That is down from 196 patients on December 21.

“If you look at symptomatic patients in the hospital, they are about half of that number so people can focus on things that are non-COVID related,” said Dr. Luetkemeyer.

The numbers have improved so much that these two hospitals have closed some of their surge units. They have also been able to accommodate more visits from families of patients.

“By all indications at least right now, this surge coming to an end but obviously there is always a potential for another surge in the future,” he said.