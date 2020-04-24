Indiana health officials report 656 new coronavirus cases, 35 deaths

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 656 new positive coronavirus cases since Thursday at noon, bringing the state’s total to 13,680.

ISDH reported an additional 35 confirmed deaths from COVID-19 in Indiana, putting the state’s total at 741.

Marion County reported their totals as 4,537 cases and 238 deaths – the most in the state.

Marion County had the most new cases, at 136. Other counties with more than 10 new cases were Allen (13), Bartholomew (12), Cass (56), Clark (14), Elkhart (15), Grant (10), Hamilton (27), Hancock (17), Hendricks (15), Johnson (33), Lake (98), Madison (20), Orange (17), Porter (10) and St. Joseph (42). The Lake County totals include results from East Chicago and Gary, which have their own health departments.

The new numbers show 75,553 people have been tested statewide with a rate of 18.1% positive.

On Monday, Indiana State Health Commissioner Kristina Box said Indiana would start including presumptive positive case numbers in the daily report starting this week which may cause a spike in the state’s total death numbers.

Box provided the following explanation of presumptive positive case numbers:

“Later this week, we’ll be seeing some additional changes to our death counts because we’ll be including our presumptive positive cases in our death total. What this means is that a physician listed COVID-19 as the underlying cause of death for a patient, but there was no documented positive COVID-19 test for that individual. This will cause our death numbers to show an increase that’s higher than what we’ve typically seen. I want to make sure that everyone understands that these are not new deaths. Rather, we are capturing the deaths that have occurred really since this pandemic began.”

According to ISDH, the new cases and new tests reported Tuesday were lower than expected due to a technology issue and should not be interpreted as a decline in new infections. The unreported data is being reflected in current reports, the agency said.

The health department said deaths are reported based on when data is received, and could reflect a period of multiple days.

The state has yet to provide information on recoveries.