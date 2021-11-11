Some local health departments have run out of pediatric doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Michael Farias, left, holds his daughter, McKenzie, 8, as she watches her brother, Mikey, 10, receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 at a state-run site in Cranston, R.I. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

Some local health departments have run out of pediatric doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

“We started vaccinating children last Thursday,” said Stephenie Mellinger, administrator of the Madison County Health Department. “By Monday evening, we were out.”

Madison County and Boone County don’t have any more pediatric doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Now they’re waiting on the Indiana State Health Department, which is responsible for allocating doses to local health departments.

“We’ve inquired and I don’t think the state health department knows,” Mellinger said. “I think they’re at the mercy of the federal government rolling it out as well.”

We asked the State Health Department when they would be sending more doses but did not get a response.

“What we’re telling parents who call or people who are looking for the pediatric doses is to get on ourshot.in.gov because they’ve done pin drops around the county where pediatric doses can be found,” Melinger said. Like in Marion County, where the health department opened an additional pediatric vaccine clinic today to keep up with the increasing demand.

“We feel like we have enough vaccines and we’re going to see as many kids today as we can,” said Melissa McMasters, administrator for the Marion County Public Health Department.

McMasters said the new clinic is to help parents who said they’re struggling to find available appointments across central Indiana.

“Most convenient for a parent is to make an appointment but if people are struggling and having problems with that, we do have some walk-ins availability,” McMasters said.

The Marion County Public Health Department mass vaccination clinic for children ages 5-11 only will be located at 3685 Commercial Drive, Indianapolis, 46222. The clinic will be open on the following dates from 3-7 p.m.:

Thursday, November 11

Monday, November 15

Wednesday, November 17

Thursday, November 18

Monday, November 22

Monday, November 29

Wednesday, December 1

Thursday, December 2